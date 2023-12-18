Taylor Swift partners up with father Alana Haim to support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with father

Taylor Swift’s family is all support for her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce.



The GRAMMY-winning singer cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Swift, 34, stayed warm with a grey Chiefs crewneck and matched it with a logo-emblazoned beanie.

Best friends Alana Haim and Ashley Avignone, as well as her father Scott Swift, who was attending his first Chiefs game, joined the Shake It Off singer in the suites.

Brittany Mahomes, who was there to support her husband Patrick Mahomes, was seated across from the singer.

Swift was very excited during the game and couldn't contain her cheering for Kelce.

Love is abundant in Gillette Stadium, as Kelce shared a sweet moment with his significant other before playing.

Before the game, No. 87 was seen on camera strolling around the back of the stadium and giving his teammates daps. Kelce glanced at the wall and checked out the photo of Swift from her 1989 World Tour performance at the stadium before leaving the frame.