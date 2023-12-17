Holly Willoughby leaves ITV in ‘trouble’ again after ‘This Morning’ shock exit

Holly Willoughby is struggling with some cold feet leaving ITV bosses in a pickle as their show hangs in a balance.

The former This Morning show host was set to make her comeback on the show, Dancing on Ice, just two months after her shock exit from the morning show following her 14-year tenure.

According to The Sun, the reality show executives are “concerned” since the show is set to return in January.

“In many ways the producers of Dancing on Ice are in limbo until they can resolve the issue of who’ll be steering the ship when the show returns,” the insider told the outlet.

“Although it usually doesn’t start until mid-January, bosses still now find themselves working on a timescale measured in weeks, not months.”

The source noted that it’s a “very precarious position” to be in when the whole team including “all the crew and a group of celebrities are already working towards the first show, but nobody nailed on to present it.”

Previously, insiders told The Mirror that despite Willoughby’s exit from her morning show, she still has plans to continue on the skating show.

A friend said that the ITV skating show had been a source of joy for Willoughby, offering a break from serious work and an opportunity to wear glamorous dresses while entertaining the audience.