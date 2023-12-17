Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce facing ‘backlash from family’ amid engagement rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first sparked dating rumours in September of this year

There appears to be trouble in Traylor paradise.

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce mark almost five months of dating, the couple is starting to feel the pressure as things get serious.

According to a source quoted by Life & Style magazine, Travis’ family is not happy about the romance while engagement rumours swirl in the headlines.

The couple faced “some backlash from his family, who fear Taylor isn’t the right one for him. There are huge problems,” the insider revealed to the outlet.

Travis’ mom, Donna, who has often been spotted bonding with the Grammy-winning singer, was not a fan of her son’s new romance.

When Donna was asked in October on Today about meeting Taylor, Donna responded it was just “OK.” However, she later insisted she was just trying not to sound too enthusiastic about it.

Meanwhile, Travis’ brother Jason, admitted that he’s worried about his younger sibling. He told NBC Sports in November that while he is “really, really happy” for Travis, the constant media attention and nuclear level of stardom have sparked concerns for “Travis’ safety.”

As for his wife, Kylie, she is not happy about the spotlight on her and Jason.

The insider noted that some family members “have also shared concerns that Taylor could end up dumping Travis and he’ll become fodder for her next breakup song.”

However, despite many speculations about the couple’s relationship, it remains to be seen if the couple will be taking the next step in their relationship.