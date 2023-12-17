Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to take big step in blossoming romance

Taylor Swift's father gives' blessings' to Travis Kelce amid possible marriage proposal

Travis Kelce appears to taking the next big step amid his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift.

As per Page Six, the NFL athlete has asked for Swift's father's "blessing" to propose marriage.

An insider revealed, "Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring."

The source added that "Kelce is the most extroverted guy Taylor has dated in forever. This is so much truer to who Taylor is than any prior relationship."

An insider shared that the new lovebirds never hide their love for each other since the beginning of their relationship.

"If Taylor wants to change the lyrics to her song after four months of dating and sing in front of 60,000 people … Travis will stand there beaming for the crowd — he’s digging it,” shared the source.

For the unversed, the songstress changed the lyrics of her song Karma at her Eras Tour concert in Argentina on November 13.

She sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."



Swift initially sparked romance rumours with Kelce by making her appearance at one of his NFL games in September 2023.

Since then, the couple publicly confirmed their romance with PDA-filled outings.