Timothée Chalamet stuns fans with hidden talent: 'Brilliant'

Timothée Chalamet's flawless acting technique is well-known. But the actor can also sing, according to his vocal instructor.



Trainer Eric Vetro revealed in a People magazine interview that the Dune actor had an amazing performance of the classic song Pure Imagination in the Wonka.

"The thing about him is that he's very, very naturally musical. He has a lot of music in him," he added.

"But what's really special about him, he's such a brilliant actor that he brings that side of his talent into the singing. So, he's really singing as a character and bringing those songs alive."



Gushing over Timothée's singing abilities, the trainer said, "Someone can sound really good singing. Someone can also act a song really well. But he puts it together really, really well."

He continued, "It almost becomes mesmerizing, because you forget it's Timothée Chalamet, and you just start going along with him as the character. I think that's what people are going to be really, really impressed by."