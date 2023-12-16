Taylor Swift's mystery jewel sparks engagement rumours with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got engaged on the singer's 34th birthday?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blossoming romance has been making headlines for the past few months.

Recently, a photo emerged from the musician's star-studded 34th birthday bash in which she can seen showing off her beautiful ring to her friends, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

As the photo circulated on social media, Swifties assumed that the piece of jewellery could be a special birthday gift from an NFL athlete to her girlfriend.

One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "okay the fact that she was showing it to people makes me thing it MAY not be that [delusion]."

Swift celebrated her 34th birthday bash with Hollywood A-listers and close friends in New York City on December 13, 2023.

The pop megastar took to her Instagram handle and shared a few beautiful moments from her special day featuring her pals, including Zoë Kravitz, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Abigail Anderson and more.

The Lover singer wrote, "Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

However, Swift's fans noticed her boyfriend Kelce's absence from her birthday party.

As per People, the NFL athlete couldn't make it to the bash due to his mandatory practice sessions before the Kansas City Chiefs match with the New England Patriots on Sunday.