Inside Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey's close bond: Are they still friends?

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey struck a lasting chord with the audience as it revealed some dark aspects of the British Royal Family.



The interview that aired on March 7, 2021, revealed that the couple wasn’t on good terms with the royal members.

Following the sit-down, their relationship with Oprah raised speculations on whether it had strained their relationship with the Oprah Winfrey Show icon.



There were quite a few revelations made about the family that surfaced the internet, shedding light on the problematic structure of the royal family.

In a shocking revelation, Meghan spilled beans on her mental health condition at the time, noting she wanted to take her life due to mounting pressure after the birth of son Prince Archie.

The American actress said at the time: "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it."

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she added.



The interview also revealed that the Color Purple alum acted as an anchor throughout their journey.

She has also been vocal about the Duchess of Sussex's philanthropic gestures.

Meghan and Oprah shared a close bond that developed over years. The media mogul attended the couple's wedding in 2018, which she later described as a 'cultural moment.'

Both Oprah and the Suits alum remained quiet on the status of their friendship and haven’t been spotted together ever since the interview.

Hence, the current status of their relationship remains a mystery.

Although the interview highlighted their close bond, the aftermath has left many unconvinced if the two ‘pals’ have been doing well.