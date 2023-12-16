Elizabeth Banks reveals her interest in being part of The White Lotus

Elizabeth Banks expresses her interest to be cast in The White Lotus series

Elizabeth Banks has recently revealed her interest in The White Lotus during appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.



Banks recalled her chat with HBO hit creator Mike White and told the hosts, “I want to be murdered so badly. Kill me, please kill me.”

“I don't know how it happens. Tell him!” said the actress who was busy promoting her upcoming movie, Migration.

To this, White stated, “Everybody knows that we're Mike White’s favourite talk show.”

“Mike White, please put your friend Elizabeth Banks in White Lotus season 3 or 4. We'll take either one,” shared Banks.

Addressing White, the Pitch Perfect star remarked, “I'm writing you a check right now. I love it.”

“Who doesn't want to go hang out in a hotel with all those fun people and solve a murder mystery?” she mentioned.

Ripa however chimed in and disclosed, “They're shooting a show but they're also in heaven while they're shooting a show.”

“Seriously, it seems like a blast,” added the actress.

Banks isn’t the first one who showed interest to be a part of hit series. Jennifer Aniston told E! News, “I am obsessed with it,” even shared that she could play the sister of Jennifer Coolidge’s character.

Meanwhile, The White Lotus is currently streaming on Max.