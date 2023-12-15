Adele ‘values thriftiness’ even though she could afford luxury items

Adele discovered her new passion for making gifts for her guests earlier this year

Adele, despite her substantial wealth of £165 million, mentions that she takes hotel toiletries and shares them with guests at her £48 million mansion.

The Hello singer shared that she still practices thriftiness by taking toiletries from hotels to stock her bathroom cabinet.

The 35-year-old singer resides in a £48 million Beverly Hills mansion with her husband Rich Paul and frequently hosts guests. When friends stay at her home, they are treated to personalized goodies and toiletries.

Adele discovered her new passion for making gifts for her guests earlier this year and has even created a personalised logo for the goodies to give the feel of being in a high end hotel.



She said: 'So it's like individually wrapped toothbrushes, shave foam, you have never heard of brands and all biodegradable packaging, by the way - these are things that you like when you go to a hotel.