Prince William gets new 'title' before becoming King

Prince William incorporates some of his mother's warm gestures and manners into his behaviour

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who are loved and respected by their royal fans, always win praise and titles from their fans whenever they make public appearances.

Prince of Wales, who is particularly driven to help the homeless people due to his late mother Princess Diana's influence, has received a new tittle for his amazing gesture during his latest outing.

The future king's all gestures and moves are closely monitored by his excited and eagle-eyed fans, who miss no opportunity to make it a trend on social media.

William, who's seen handing out increasingly more hugs these days, has been crowned the "Prince of Hugs" after a series of heartwarming encounters with the people.

Kate's husband William, who's heir apparent to the throne, has seemingly changed his strategy as he was previously known as a little more formal and more "restrained" than his younger brother, Prince Harry who was the family's hugger.

On Wednesday, King Charles III's eldest son William made a surprise visit to a homelessness charity called the Passage, of which he is a patron.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's father was seen wearing an apron as he joined the charity's Christmas party, as he chatted to staff in the kitchen while they were preparing a roast dinner for the homeless people.

In pictures released by Buckingham Palace, William can be seen hugging staff members as well as homeless people who were at the party.

In one photo, William can be seen closing his eyes as a woman gives him an emotional embrace. Harry's elder brother's gestures reminded fans of Princess Diana, who never shied away from offering hugs and gloveless handshakes.

Last week, William was once again seen hugging campaigner Emma Webb after he surprised her during day 13 of her charity walk.



Emma has dedicated her charity walk from Wales to London to her 16-year-old daughter, Brodie, who took her own life in 2020. it suggests as William has finally incorporated some of her warm gestures and manners into his behaviour too.

William' has been crowned as prince of hugs before becoming the King for his touching and heartwarming gestures to the people.

Some royal fans are very much excited about King Charles III's two sons William and Harry's reconciliation as they have begun to generate the royal brothers' imaginary photos to describe the situation and feelings at the time of their possible reunion.



Some still cling to the fact that William will hug his younger brother Prince Harry in the same way to revive their close relationship they used to enjoy in the past.