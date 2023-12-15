Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía's romantic smoke break mirrors

In a recent rendezvous in Westwood, Jeremy Allen White, and Spanish singer, Rosalía, sparked rumors of a blossoming romance.

The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner followed by a cozy smoke break outside a local restaurant.

Images captured the pair engaged in affectionate gestures, with Jeremy planting kisses on Rosalía's cheek, and the two embracing warmly between drags.

The duo appeared deeply engrossed in lively conversation, further igniting speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Jeremy Allen White, known for his role in The Bear, appears to be taking a page from his on-screen character.

Frequently seen escaping restaurant chaos for a cigarette on the show, Jeremy was recently spotted indulging in a smoke break during a date night – this time accompanied by the alluring Rosalía.

The couple, previously photographed enjoying a smoking session just last month and sharing a casual farmer's market excursion, seems to be going strong.

Although the duo arrived separately at the restaurant, they left together, further fueling speculation about the nature of their connection.

It's worth noting that Jeremy is currently navigating an amicable divorce, as evidenced by his recent meeting with estranged wife Addison Timlin and their two young daughters earlier this week.