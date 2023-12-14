Travis Kelce's friend teases his marriage with Taylor Swift?

Although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have only been dating for a few months, one of the Kansas City Chiefs star's buddies believes that marriage may soon be on the horizon.



Back in September, Swift caused quite a stir when she showed up at Arrowhead to see Kelce play football for the first time. Since then, their love has only grown stronger.

The pop sensation has spent several date nights and met the family with her new partner, in addition to going to more of his NFL games.

Swift was back in Kansas City last weekend to see the Chiefs' eventual defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. However, following the game, she ran across Kelce's boyhood buddy and his partner.

After spending the weekend partying with the famous power couple, Chetarah Jackson, whose boyfriend Calvin Locke has been friends with Travis since middle school, thinks they are here to stay.

"Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married," Jackson told Entertainment Tonight.

"Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind."

Jackson and Swift spent a night out at a pub with a Christmas theme after Jackson and Swift first met in a suite at the Chiefs vs. Bills game.

She added: "We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends. We had an amazing time. Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew."