Meghan Markle's new photos released amid Harry's reunion rumours with royal family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan looks stunning in all brown ensemble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's photographer Misan Harriman has shared new photos of the Duchess of Sussex amid speculations about the couple's reunion with the royal family at Christmas.

Nigerian-born British photographer Harriman, who shared the first official photo of Harry and Meghan's daughter Princess Lilibet at her first birthday party, turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share the former Hollywood star's new pictures with himself and British actor Dayo, David Oyelowo.

Meghan's new pictures remind fans of her hit drama "Suits" as she is seen wearing a brown blazer over a matching high-neck top.

Harriman wrote in the caption: "Here are some images from a very special screening of The after moderated by the Duchess of Sussex. It was extra special to have her and so many of my film idols watch this film. Thank you for coming to all the guests and @netflix for hosting the AFTER."

The Duchess of Sussex looks gorgeous inn newly released snaps, reportedly taken on November 15. She wore a chic brown dress, pairing it with black pointed hill for a Netflix surprise event.

Meghan's new pictures come amid reports that her husband Harry is making all his efforts to reach out to the royal family to secure his future after recent backlash and financial crisis.