Meghan Markle shares stage with renowned British actor for 'short film': Photos

Meghan Markle looks stunning in newly released photos

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is seen sharing stage with British actor David Oyelowo and her photographer pal Misan Harriman in new pictures from a surprise event.

The Duchess looks stunning in newly released photos as she rocks a chic brown ensemble, moderating a screening of Netflix's short film, "The After", with star David Oyelowo and director Misan Harriman.



The scene was reportedly filmed on November 15 at a private residence in Montecito, California, where Meghan resides with her husband, Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The new photo comes amid speculations about the Duchess of Sussex's plan to relaunch her brand after huge backlash over her and Harry's exit from Spotify.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Harriman shared new stunning photos with caption: "Here are some images from a very special screening of The after moderated by the Duchess of Sussex."



The 18-minute film marks Harriman's directorial debut. It tells the story of Dayo, a London man who witnesses a horrific attack that changes his life and forces him to start a journey of healing and reconnecting. In the role of Dayo, David Oyelowo (Selma, Nightingale) gives a profound and emotionally charged performance."

Harriman said in an interview with Krish Majumdar that despite his success in photography, "cinema was my first love."



In addition to having a partnership deal between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions, Meghan has previous connections to both men. Harriman is behind many of Prince Harry and Meghan's portraits.



The Nigerian-born British photographer snapped the royal couple’s second pregnancy announcement in Feb. 2021 and later the first official photo of their daughter Princess Lilibet at her first birthday party. He also appeared in the Harry & Meghan series, which debuted on Netflix last December, and has come to their defense on multiple occasions.