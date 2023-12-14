Prince William strong reaction to Kate Middleton racy fashion show revealed

Prince William was left reeling at Princess Kate’s seductive catwalk on a fashion show during their university days.

The now wedded couple first met as art history students at St Andrews University in Scotland in 2001 and struck a close friendship before the future King realized his feelings for Kate.

As per hearsay, the royal heir was swept off his feet as he watched Kate Middleton walk the runway in a sheer dress during a charity fashion show, entitled The Art of Seduction in 2002.

William, who was in attendance at the show with his friend Fergus Boyd, turned to him and exclaimed: "Wow, Fergus, Kate's hot."

The future monarchs began a romantic relationship shortly after, and went on to marry in an opulent ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Speaking to E! News around the same time, a pal of the King-in-Waiting shared, "[Kate] was in a very daring dress, in a sheer, stocking-like dress. He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."

The then-19-year-old approached Kate during an after-party of the fashion show, as one anonymous party-goer told Vanity Fair's Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl: "It was clear to us that William was smitten with Kate. He actually told her she was a knockout that night, which caused her to blush.”

“There was definitely chemistry between them and Kate had really made an impression on William,” they added.