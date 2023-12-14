Prince Harry 'reaches out' to King Charles following royal race row

file footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been trying to reach out to the royal family in the wake of his and Meghan Markle’s ongoing money crisis.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dealt with quite a few blows in the last few months, including their deal termination by Spotify, their Netflix documentary being dubbed as one of the ‘biggest Hollywood losers’ of the year, and most recently, a significant funding drop in their Archewell Foundation.

On the personal front, they have been at odds with the Royal Family for quite some time, owing to the couple’s consistent attacks on the royal members since leaving the Firm in 2020.

Harry and Meghan were reported to have phoned King Charles on his birthday earlier in November, suggesting a major milestone toward healing the rift.

However, the feud was only made worse with the release of royal author Omid Scobie’s, infamously known as Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’, book Endgame (released last month).

Besides making bombshell claims about King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Scobie sparked backlash for naming two senior members as the ones to raise concerns over Prince Archie's skin color before his birth in the Dutch version of the book.

Speaking to the Daily Express, a source revealed, the Spare author has been “trying to reach out to his family of late but doesn’t seem to be getting anywhere,” noting, “He appears to have well and truly burned those bridges.”

Be it Charles or William, members of the royal family are quite reluctant to see eye to eye with Harry.

“There is very little trust there which is understandable,” the source said. “If there will be a meeting, it will have to be done properly with aides and officials present, and everything documented with minutes taken.”