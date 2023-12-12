Prince Harry regrets leaving royal family amid growing security concerns?

Prince Harry regrets leaving royal position amid security concerns

Prince Harry criticized for complaining about security issues in UK after stepping down from the senior royal position alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.



Royal commentator Charles Rae called out the double standards of the Duke of Sussex, saying, "It's another ridiculous claim by him… Remember it was Harry who wanted to live his own life."



In a conversation with GB News, the expert added that it was Harry and Meghan's choice to leave their privileged roles and the perks associated with it.

He claimed, "Even the late Queen made it clear that she still wanted effective protection for the couple and their family while they were here... But it was Harry that threw his toys out of the pram and decided he was going to go."

Charles further said that the Duke didn’t like the "royal circus" as he "wanted to earn his own money, which he does now. And no complaints on that."



The commentator said that the two always raised concerns about their privacy however, they continued to invade their own privacy with their alleged involvement in controversies against the royal family.



Several reports are also circulating that the couple might lose their royal titles following 'racist royals' claims, which will lead to a catastrophic impact on their careers.