Prince Harry ‘destroyed’ possible chance of reunion with royal family

File Footage

Prince Harry appeared to have destroyed every possible way to re-build a meaningful relationship with the royal family following the explosive claims made in his memoir Spare.

Royal expert Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia that it is absurd that Harry thinks his behaviour over the last few years would be conducive to any sort of reconciliation with his family.



"He has effectively eroded any sort of possibility of any meaningful relationship with his family and I think that's a reality that's really starting to sink in," the royal commentator added.

Esther further shared, "Most people think that if they had a family member that behaved in the way that Meghan and Harry have, there's no relationship there to salvage and I really think he's deluded himself into believing he can have it all."

The comments came out after several media outlets reported that the Duke and Duchess might lose their titles following the ‘racist royals’ controversy.

The expected fallout would lead to a catastrophic impact on the couple’s crumbling careers.

As per Daily Express, a showbiz expert Mark Boardman claimed that the "potential costs of losing royal titles could be substantial, not only for the immediate financial impact but also the long-term effects on their earning potential."