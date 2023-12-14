Leonardo DiCaprio eyeing another model amid Vittoria Ceretti romance

Leonardo DiCaprio appears to have his sights set for another twenty-something model amid his budding romance with Vittoria Ceretti.

According to sources cited by MailOnline, the Titanic star, 49, was spotted hanging out with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss’ sister, Lottie, at London’s nightspot Chiltern Firehouse.

Insiders revealed that Leo and Lottie, 25, were sat “in the same room” and were “gravitated towards one another.”

“They were chatting and giggling until the small hours when it was time to call it a night. They left the club in the early hours after having a whale of a time,” the source told the outlet.

Moreover, The Sun reported that the pair’s “closeness raised a lot of eyebrows” and “people in the club were talking about Kate, as well as the fact Lottie seems in the right age bracket for Leo.”

Kate, 49, dated the Killers Of The Flower Moon actor 30 years ago. Lottie wasn’t even born when the two stars had a short fling in December 1993 shortly before she dated Johnny Depp.

Before the London hangout, the Oscar-winning actor was getting serious with girlfriend Vittoria, 25.

Read More: Leonardo DiCaprio believes he found his ‘partner’ in girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Last month, a source told DailMail that “Leo is crazy about Vittoria” and “he is only seeing her right now. She is very intelligent and has all of the qualities that he looks for in a partner.”