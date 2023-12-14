Selena Gomez leads birthday tributes for bestie Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez shared a sweet moment with her best friend Taylor Swift to mark her 34th birthday.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, took to her Instagram Story to post a birthday tribute to the 12-time Grammy winning musician.

In the photo shared, Gomez received a smooch on the cheek from Swift as she took the selfie.

“Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift,” she penned alongside a mirror selfie of the pair. “I love you.”

The picture appears to be from their recent outing when they headed out to dinner with a group of gal pals including Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy at a Brooklyn eatery following Ramy Youssef’s comedy show on last week.

Moreover, the Cruel Summer hitmaker kicked off her pre-birthday celebrations on Tuesday with Gomez as they were joined by pals Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry for dinner in New York.

She enjoyed their nighttime rendezvous instead of attending Time magazine’s gala that evening, despite the Person of the Year honor she received from the publication

The musician had flown back to NYC from her brief stay with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City.