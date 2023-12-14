King Charles, Prince William make big decision to deal with 'Endgame' claims

King Charles and Prince William decided not to pursue legal action against bombshell claims royal author Omid Scobie made in his book, Endgame.

The royals were reported to have been ‘considering all options,’ including legal action, after Dutch version of the royal book unveiled Charles and Princess Kate as the royal members who allegedly raised ‘concerns’ over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie before his birth.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, a friend of the monarch insisted that the royal family is adhering to their ‘Don’t explain or complain’ motto, noting, “They will just quietly forget it now. I don’t think there are going to be any lawsuits being filed.”

“This is over. The book has been pulped. Nobody cares,” they affirmed.

The friend of William and Kate expressed similar sentiments, doubling down on the claims of the former source.

“Every day of the week people write acres of nonsense about them,” they shared, “and the reaction is always the same; don’t dignify it with a response, just keep on doing the job and let actions speak louder than words.”