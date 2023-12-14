Matt LeBlanc steps out for dinner in first spotting since Matthew Perry’s death

Matt LeBlanc was has kept a low profile amid Matthew Perry’s death

Matt LeBlanc stepped out for dinner with the boys.

In a rare public sighting, the Friends star, 56, was spotted enjoying dinner with some male friends at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday evening.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, LeBlanc looked to be in much better spirits than his last and only sighting, which was just a few days after the shocking death of his Friends co-star, Matthew Perry.

At one point, he even flashed a massive smile as he shook hands with one of his pals by the valet umbrella, a big wad of cash in one hand for when the valet pulled up with his Mercedes Benz.

For the night out, LeBlanc donned a green long-sleeved button-own shirt paired with blue jeans and black leather shoes.

His salt-n-pepper hair was combed up in his signature style.

He then hopped into his Mercedes-Benz and drove off.

The sighting comes over a month after LeBlanc paid a heartfelt tribute to his on-screen best friend and roommate of a decade.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite of my life,” LeBlanc penned on his Instagram two weeks after Perry’s untimely death.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” he signed off.

LeBlanc also attended Perry’s funeral on November 3, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.