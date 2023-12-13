Meghan Markle 'absolutely zero' without her hero

British psychic sees dangerous period for the Duke of Sussex on the cards

Meghan Markle will reportedly never dare to ditch her husband Prince Harry as she knows she can't get the fame and success without the Duke of Sussex.

A British psychic has discussed Meghan Markle's future with Harry and without Harry, claiming: "I think she’d become a second-rate talk show star if she broke with Harry."

He claimed that Meghan will fall into obscurity without Harry, adding that she would be 'absolutely zero' without her hero.

Craig Hamilton-Parker, a British self-styled psychic, has claimed the Duke of Sussex will soon lose out on his royal privileges.

Prince Harry apparently could be set to lose his royal roles, but it will not be from King Charles III stripping the Duke of them.



Craig believes the move could happen after the election next year, with a dangerous period for the Duke of Sussex on the cards. He said: "I don't think it'll be King Charles that will strip him of his title, I think it will be the British Government.



"We have elections coming up in 2024, I can't see it doing any good for anybody's votes to strip anybody of a title at this stage. If he is stripped of a title, I don't think it would be until after the election." Craig, on his YouTube channel, said.

The astrologer's predictions suggest it's good for Meghan to remain in relationship with the Duke as he's the the guarantor of her fame and success.