Mollie King makes ‘Deliberate Effort’ to resemble Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

The Saturdays singer 35 co-hosted with Andi Peters, sporting a similar blonde bob and green turtleneck jumper

Mollie King takes on Holly Willoughby's look as she guest hosts This Morning and sparks resemblance discussions.

Paired with a matching pencil skirt and burgundy heels, Mollie presented the show with light makeup and hoop earrings.

The previous day's appearance on Tuesday prompted viewers to do a 'double take,' as she hosted with Dermot O'Leary during Alison Hammond's absence from presenting.

The ITV show is in the process of finding permanent replacements for Holly and Phillip Schofield, who left the show earlier.



