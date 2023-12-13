Taylor Swift releases special gift for fans on her 34th birthday

File Footage

Taylor Swift, who is celebrating her 34th birthday today on December 13, released an extended version of her blockbuster concert film The Eras Tour on popular streaming platforms for a limited time period.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, the pop mega star’s fans in the US can buy or rent the concert movie from "Prime Video, Apple TV, Xfinity and other TVOD platforms for $19.89", which happens to be her birth year.



Taking to Instagram, the Lover singer shared a promo of her concert film, inviting fans to watch her magnificent performances at home.



The promo said, "The wait is over, watch Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour extended version at home with three performances not seen in theatres."



The Grammy winning singer informed her fans that the digital version of the movie also included her iconic songs like, Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live.



Taylor Swift/Instagram

Notably, according to reports, The Eras Tour movie earned $250 million at the global box office.



A day before her birthday, the Bad Blood singer achieved another huge milestone as her concert movie secured nomination at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.



The global star’s movie, which showcased the musician’s successful concert tour, is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement after becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time globally.

