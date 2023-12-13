Kate Micucci from ‘Big Bang Theory’ reveals cancer diagnosis

Kate Micucci opened up about her cancer journey straight from the hospital bed

Kate Micucci is battling cancer.

The Big Bang Theory actress, 43, revealed that she was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent a successful surgery for it.

The ever-charming actress and comedian took to TikTok straight from her hospital bed for what she dubbed a “Sick Tock” to update everyone of her health.

“I’m in the hospital,” she began, explaining, “It’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday.”

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life,” she quipped, but reflected that “it happens” and that she’s looking at the positives.

Luckily, as the Garfunkel and Oates star disclosed, the doctors “caught it really early.”

Hence, they successfully “got it out,” and, according to Micucci as she gave the camera a thumbs-up, “I’m all good.”

“It’s been a little bit of a trip,” she reflected about her journey, noting that she will “probably be moving slow for a few weeks.”

“But then I’ll be back at it,” she resolved.



Micucci already looked to be in good spirits as she strolled through the hospital, appreciating the artwork and carrying her IV drip.

Responding to a well-wisher’s inquiry in the comments about how she discovered the cancer, she detailed that there was an abnormality in her bloodwork after which she went for a scan and the cancer was discovered.

There was a flood of support in the comments, among which was The American Cancer Society.

“You got this! We are here for you during your journey,” they cheered.