Kylie Kelce approves Kaitlin Olson donning Eagles signed jacket





Kylie Kelce reacts to Kaitlin Olson’s fan moment.



The wife of Jason Kelce is happy that Kaitlin Olson received her Eagles jacket signed by Kylie Kelce.

On Tuesday, December 12, the 48-year-old actress showed off her unique letterman jacket on Instagram.

“It has arrived and it’s glorious. (It’s also most definitely a men’s jacket after all. Oops.) Thank you @eaglesautism for your incredible work and @kykelce @jason.kelce and @killatrav for the fundraiser!” Olson captioned the post.

“I was NOT wearing this last night and will not be held responsible for the outcome of the game. #gobirds.”

Kylie, 31, reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, Absolutely stunning! Thank you so much for supporting @eaglesautism … and now we match!!!!”

Upon the launch of the Eagles Autism Foundation auction last month, Kylie's exclusive merchandise quickly sold out.

To start the festivities in November, the NFL team released multiple images of Kylie donning the "iconic '90s Eagles Letterman Jacket," which was previously owned by the late Princess Diana.

Rob McElhenney, Olson's spouse, entered the auction with a $10,050 deposit and swiftly established himself as the top bidder. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, “A great cause and the greatest jacket ever made? Yes please. @JasonKelce @Eagles @eaglesautism.”

Shortly after, another bidder entered the fray, prompting McElhenney to raise his offer to $35,000. “Okay jabroni,” he posted on X, ""I'm getting that jacket," along with a screenshot of the notification that said, "You've been outbid."

McElhenney later found out that his wife had obtained the highly sought-after item in secret.