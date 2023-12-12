Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ‘eager to prove’ they’re ‘unbothered’ by exes’ romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are trying to act normal amid revelation that their exes are now dating each other.

Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue and Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, sparked dating rumours earlier in December after they were spotted together.

However, the former Good Morning America hosts did not see this coming and thought this all might be a sort of a ‘prank.’

“No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked,” a source told In Touch. “They even looked around for the hidden cameras [when] they were told. They still don’t believe it.”

The insider shared that Holmes is ‘eager to prove’ that he and Robach are ‘not bothered’ by the news which is why he dropped a cosy picture of the couple just a day after the news broke.

Multiple outlets report that the former spouses of the talk show anchors bonded in mid-2023 over their shared pain and ‘traumatic experience of being cheated on’ after Robach and Holmes’ affair, per Page Six.

Robach and Holmes were booted off from their ABC morning show in January over cheating rumours surfaced in November 2022.



Holmes and Fiebig settled their divorce in December 2022, just weeks after news of his and Robach’s relationship went public. Robach also finalised her divorce with Shue in March.