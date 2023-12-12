Raven-Symone announces death of brother on ‘bittersweet’ birthday

Raven-Symone revealed that her little brother died after a two-year battle with cancer

Raven-Symoné’s brother, Blaize Pearman, passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

The That’s So Raven star, 38, shared the tragic news a day after her birthday, taking to Instagram to thank her fans for the “amazing birthday wishes” on her big day.

“It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” she announced as she pressed “record” while taking a stroll.

The Cheetah Girls alum revealed that Blaize lost a two-year battle to colon cancer at the young age of 31, acknowledging that “he’s in a better place now.”

She continued, “He’s loved and missed, and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family have been a roller coaster.”

“I love you, Blaize,” she said, her lips quivering as she further revealed that “his birthday is on December 16… and forever will be.”

Raven-Symoné then expressed her gratitude to her fans, friends, and family for being “such an amazing support system.”

The former Disney star put on a brave face as she signed off on a positive note, wishing everyone a “wonderful holiday season.”

She captioned the reel, “Thank you for all the love yesterday. It was felt beyond. Hard to fully celebrate knowing that I’m here and he is not,” further teasing, “More on Dec 16.”



The sibling duo shared a very close bond, with Raven-Symoné bringing her little brother along to various red carpet events throughout her career.

They even appeared on Celebrity Family Feud together.

Blaize would have turned 32 on the coming Saturday.