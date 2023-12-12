Zac Efron credits Matthew Perry for his career in Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

Zac Efron calls Matthew Perry 'kind' in speech

Zac Efron paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry and “thanked” him for “motivating” him.



The High School Musical alum paid respect to his former costar from 17 Again -who was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home in October at the age of 54 - when accepting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 11.

After mentioning pals Miles Teller and Jeremy Allen White, "I really also want to mention someone that's not here today," Efron said, "and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again."

A career highlight for Efron—who played the younger version of Perry's character Mike O'Donnell in the 2009 film—will always be working with Friends star and director Burr Steers.

"It really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways," the 36-year-old expressed. "It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. And for that, thank you so much Matthew, thinking about you a lot today."

Efron also paid tribute to Kenny Ortega, who directed High School Musical back in 2006.

"I still think about it every day," Efron said in his speech. "I sing the songs in the shower. Go Wildcats!"