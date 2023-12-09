Kevin Costner’s new romance had a troubling past, betrayals and deprivation

Jewel was surrounded by predators, robbed by mother, left alone with roaring debts.

Kevin Costner’s romance flicker Jewel had accused her estranged mother of stealing over $100 million from her, striking immense financial distress at age 34.

She had a challenging childhood, where performing in bars at eight years of age and being around “unsafe adults” was deemed normal.

Things took a turn when the singer’s talent earned her a partial scholarship to study operatic voice. With support from hometown, she organized an auction to fund the rest of the payment, followed by living in a van and working various odd jobs until breakthrough.

Her debut album Pieces of You soared to success, but the second collection named Spirit couldn’t replicate the same level of popularity.

At the other side was Jewel’s mother, who had access to her finances. And, later, became the culprit behind a serious monetary turmoil.

Reflecting on her past, the You Were Meant for Me vocalist disclosed in an interview that her mother’s seemingly supportive gestures were a façade display to conceal deceits.

Upon realizing the extent of ongoing debts and accepting her guardian’s betrayal, she underwent a challenging psychological journey.

“As I started investigating the truth about what my mom had told me in my life versus what was true, I had realized that pretty much everything that I formed my reality on was fiction,” the artist said, “Sometimes the appearance of an attached figure isn't what it seems.”

In the early 2000s, she established a non-profit, offering free mental health programs so other children can be protected from suffering the same fate.

Today, Jewel’s estimated net worth stands at $14 million.