Kevin Costner’s new romance had a troubling past, betrayals and deprivation

Kevin Costner’s romance flicker Jewel had accused her estranged mother of stealing over $100 million from her, striking immense financial distress at age 34.
She had a challenging childhood, where performing in bars at eight years of age and being around “unsafe adults” was deemed normal.
Things took a turn when the singer’s talent earned her a partial scholarship to study operatic voice. With support from hometown, she organized an auction to fund the rest of the payment, followed by living in a van and working various odd jobs until breakthrough.
Her debut album Pieces of You soared to success, but the second collection named Spirit couldn’t replicate the same level of popularity.
At the other side was Jewel’s mother, who had access to her finances. And, later, became the culprit behind a serious monetary turmoil.
Reflecting on her past, the You Were Meant for Me vocalist disclosed in an interview that her mother’s seemingly supportive gestures were a façade display to conceal deceits.
Upon realizing the extent of ongoing debts and accepting her guardian’s betrayal, she underwent a challenging psychological journey.
“As I started investigating the truth about what my mom had told me in my life versus what was true, I had realized that pretty much everything that I formed my reality on was fiction,” the artist said, “Sometimes the appearance of an attached figure isn't what it seems.”
In the early 2000s, she established a non-profit, offering free mental health programs so other children can be protected from suffering the same fate.
Today, Jewel’s estimated net worth stands at $14 million.
Gisele Bündchen has been collecting watches for several years
Queen Letizia's brother-in-law made serious allegations against the Spanish monarch
Gigi Hadid does not want anybody's advice on her budding romance with Bradley Cooper
Kim Kardashian gets slammed by fans over her claim of letting kids decide their career
Kate Middleton hosted the Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey
Kim Kardashian, North West’s mother, has been subject to hate for showing off expensive accessories