Meghan Markle to bolster political career with memoir

Meghan Markle may reportedly release a memoir

Meghan Markle may draw inspiration from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s book by penning her own memoir.

According to a Hollywood agent, while speaking to Mail on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex may write a memoir as part of Prince Harry’s four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle's relationship 'beyond repair'

With the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare being the first book, along with the former actress’s children’s book The Bench being the second, and the third allegedly a wellness book by the couple, the fourth book is anticipated to be a memoir by the former actress.

"I would find it surprising if Meghan didn't publish her own story, to be honest.

"Spare is clearly Prince Harry's chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince?" they added.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret their controversial statement?

The source elaborated that a new memoir would strengthen the former actress's pursuit to dip her toes into politics.

"If she's harbouring political ambitions it would make even more sense."