Advised Asif Zardari that all parties should 'work together': Kamran Tessori

Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori addresses during the Entry Test for Information Technology (IT) Courses held at Governor House in Karachi on Sunday, July 16, 2023. — PPI

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday said that he had advised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari that all political parties should "work together" as the country moved towards general elections.

"All the political parties are mine and I am the governor of all. Parties should stop the blame game," said Tessori while speaking to media persons in Karachi after paying a visit to a school established by a welfare organisation.

The governor said that the elections — scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024 — should be conducted in a way that satisfies all the stakeholders involved. He added that no decisions should be made hastily as people are already worried about the economic crisis.

Tessori, during his visit to the school, also distributed laptops among the students and participated in various activities. "I will talk to the Sindh government to provide a grant to this school," said the provincial governor.

He added that he prays more such schools are established in Sindh.

Tessori's comments come as political parties including PPP, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are trading barbs ahead of the general elections to woo their voters.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been targeting "aged" politicians, especially PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and is also blaming the party for inflation during the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) 16-month stint while PML-N has also clapped back at PPP for accusing Nawaz Sharif-led party.



PPP has also raised concerns about not being provided a level playing field and equal opportunities to contest in the upcoming elections. The party also sought Nawaz's retirement from politics.

Bilawal also claimed that the PML-N intends to roll back the provincial autonomy granted under the 18th Amendment.