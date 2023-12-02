Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'lonely' plans for the holidays

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ought to be lonely for the holidays in the wake of their shrinking circle of friends and “zero contact” with the Royal Family.

During an appearance on Variety’s Power of Women event last month, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her holiday plans with Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, since moving to California.

“We’re creating new [traditions] now that our little ones are growing up,” she shared. “I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children.”

A source noted that the Sussexes don’t have much of a choice in this regard, as they have “all but been forgotten,” as King Charles and rest of the family gear up for an elaborate Christmas celebration Sandringham.

“They are expected to just spend the holidays with [Meghan’s] mom,” the insider told Life & Style. “Their circle has become very small since the moved to California in 2020.”

They continued: “Meghan doesn’t hang out with a lot of her friends anymore and has fallen out with a few of them. They have many celebrity acquaintances who live nearby, but not tons of close and Harry has not made many new friends.”

It comes after reports suggested the former royals were itching to get an invite to spend Christmas with the Royal Family.

However, they were tactfully snubbed after the 75-year-old monarch is understood to have already sent out the invites.