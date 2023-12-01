Selena Gomez kicks off holiday special cooking show with silly kitchen fail

Selena Gomez is one clumsy cook – and she might never realize it.

The 31-year-old singer was joined by chef Alex Guarnaschelli for the latest episode of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holiday, which premiered on Thursday, Nov. 30 on Food Network.

In a sneak peek obtained by People, Guarnaschelli tried hard to stay calm and collected as she helped Gomez make mozzarella sticks.

The singer’s first blunder came when she dropped nine breaded cheese sticks in hot oil, despite the chef’s instruction to add four at a time.

“You put them all in?” asked a wide-eyed Guarnaschelli.

“Oh was I not supposed to?” the Only Murders in the Building star meekly replied, prompting a reluctant pass from the Iron Chef.

After the mozzarella sticks were ready to be served, Guarnaschelli asked the pop star to take them out, leading to yet another mess.

The cookbook author jokingly signed a cross and gave a grim look to the camera as Gomez brought the oozing hot sticks to the platter.

“Oh no!” the Rare Beauty mogul exclaimed as the sticks fell apart in the oil.

“They look perfect,” Guarnaschelli reassured the exasperated singer.

Gomez also learnt how to make roast beef and creamy mashed potatoes from Guarnaschelli during the episode.

