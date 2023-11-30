SZA reveals how she felt when her Consideration song was given to Rihanna

SZA recalls her reaction to Rihanna singing her song Consideration

SZA has recently revealed how her song Consideration was given to Rihanna by her independent label Top Dawg Entertainment in 2015.



In a new interview with Variety, SZA (real name is Solána Imani Rowe) recalled, “I cared so much. I was so, like, just frustrated and I felt like, ‘I'll never have anything this cool again. I'll never make anything this cool again.’”

“It was like the centrepiece to my [debut studio album Ctrl] at the time. And for Rihanna, it was just like part of her album [Anti],” said the Kill Bill crooner.

SZA revealed when her label handed over her track to Rihanna, she was “like, ‘Please no! I had just shot a video for it and, like, I was about to drop it, like, in a couple of days’”.

The musician dished, “It was so hard to accept that I didn't have control over the situation,” however, SZA did keep “some of her vocals on the track and gave Rihanna a featuring credit”.

SZA mentioned that Riri even invited her to perform Consideration with her onstage the O2 Arena in London during The Brit Awards in 2016.

“I was so crazy and so wrong,” remarked the Snooze singer.

SZA reflected, “I'm so glad that happened, and that it didn't cost me anything. If anything, I just, like, gained a bunch from it. And I thank God that I made cool music outside of that.”

“I don't know why I just really thought my creativity would just, like, stop and, like, this was the pinnacle of what I could make. If Rihanna has it, then I'll just never be anything,” asserted the songstress.

Meanwhile, SZA is currently set to perform at Z100 New York and iHeartRadio's sold-out Jingle Ball on December 8 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan alongside Olivia Rodrigo, OneRepublic, Doechii and more.