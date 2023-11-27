Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dare to reject Omid Scobie's claims about royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of leaking new details about the royal family

"Endgame" has raised eyebrows with new shocking revelations about the royal family, also angering fans who's waiting for Harry and Meghan's response to the claims by their alleged friend Omid Scobie in his new book which hits the shelves on Tuesday.

Scobie has appeared to be too sympathetic towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sparking speculations and reactions from some royal commentators, who think that Harry and Meghan leaked details to the author.

However, some royal commentators and experts have urged the Sussexes to clear the air with their reaction to the claims. They also advised the couple to rise in defense of their royal relatives to win their trust.

Some royal fans and commentators have claimed that Harry and Meghan's biographer tried to strengthen the couple's narrative about the royal family in his new book.



The US-based couple may heal the wounds of the royal family if they express their anger over Omid Scobie's claims about the future of the monarchy, and allegation of "small rivalry" between William and King Charles. The couple's move may not only also melt hearts of their royal relatives but also win the sympathy from their fans.

Omid Scobie releases further alleged home truths regarding the royal family as "Endgame" hits the shelves on Tuesday, November 28.

However, Scobie has been labelled a "sympathiser" of Harry and Meghan, with past links claiming he was their pal and their mouthpiece - allegations the duo and Scobie have been reportedly trying to distance themselves from.

The publication's writer Eva Wolchover indicated the work wasn't much different to Prince Harry's memoir titled Spare, in which the prince tore into the royals on a number of issues, including their actions towards his wife, Meghan Markle.