Prince Harry, Meghan's pal blasted for 'driving a wedge' between William, King Charles

King Charles, Prince William have a 'very close good working relationship'

British author, socialite and television personality Lady Colin Campbell has blasted royal biographer Omid Scobie for his alleged attempt to "drive a wedge" between King Charles and Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend Scobie, in his new explosive release, "Endgame", accuses King Charles and his eldest son William of a "small scale rivalry".



However, Lady Colin C told GB News that the suggestion is "ridiculous", saying that the King and Prince of Wales have a "very close good working relationship and personal relationship."



Taking a savage dig at the author, she claimed: "They didn't always have such a good personal relationship, but they certainly do now. And as we have seen with recent activities, they divide up the the issues. So William will do say A to M and the King will do N to Z. So it's inventions, all of this is trying to make out that there are problems where there aren't."

She went on to correcting the royal biographer by sharing the fact about the father-son due's popularity and their relationship, saying: "Let's remember Scobie has said Charles is unpopular, the monarchy is unpopular. 60 something percent of the people of this country have said they are in favour of a monarchy. Is that unpopular? I mean, the whole thing's ludicrous."

Lady Colin then lashed out at Scobie for claiming he has royal sources within the Palace apart from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, fuming: "If anybody who believes that Scobie has been speaking to people at the Palace who are close to William and Catherine are absolutely idiotic, because nobody close to William and Catherine, or indeed to the King or the Queen, will speak to Scobie."

When asked by Mark if she believes Meghan and Harry had a part to play in the claims of Endgame, Campbell revealed: "It will be helpful to them in that it keeps them topical, and in fact, the Sussexes have contributed to it.

She concluded: "And I know who they've done it through. And I'm not prepared to tell you, I'm saving it for myself."

Scobie has claimed that the royal father and son have "clashing approaches and opinions" on how the Monarchy should be run, adding that the heir to the throne has grown frustrated with the King's "squandering", and sees him as a "transitional monarch".

The synopsis for the book emerged after Prince William recently spoke of his desire to "go a step further" with his royal work and "bring change" at his Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore., stating: "I care about so many things, and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly - I want to go a step further, I want to actually bring change."

