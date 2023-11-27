Omid Scobie's 'Endgame': Meghan, Harry pal's scathing attacks on royal family at a glance

Omid Scobie predicts about future of the monarchy

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's biographer has launched new scathing attacks on the royal family in his new book "Endgame", claiming about Prince William's reign and Kate Middleton's mentality.

Scobie, who's known the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unofficial 'mouthpiece', has angered royal fans and aides with his new bombshell claims about the senior working royals and the future of monarchy.

Several commentators have claimed that the author tried to strengthen Meghan and Harry's narrative about their own relatives. While, few other experts allege the Sussexes of leaking new details about the palace to their pal.

Have a glance at some shocking claims made in "Endgame"

Scobie's new book is a self-proclaimed "investigation" into the current state of the royal family, comprising of "an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image.

Endgame also details how a prince was forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.

The excerpts from Scobie's book include claims of "small scale rivalry" between King Charles and the Prince of Wales.



Meghan and Harry's pal Scobie, in Endgame, reportedly claims the is getting increasingly frustrated with his father's "squandering" and sees him as a "transitional monarch".

The author has also predicted that Prince William could be the last king.

The book also makes shocking revelations about the members of the royal family who allegedly made controversial comments about Meghan and Harry's eldest son Prince Archie's skin colour.



The author reportedly dubbed Princess Kate "lazy" and alleged her of being interested in "photo ops".