King Charles, Prince William urged to get rid of Harry after claims by Meghan's pal

King Charles has been warned over reunion with Prince Harry amid new claims

King Charles and Prince William have been issued new warning over their alleged plans to reunite with Prince Harry.



Following new claims made by Harry and Meghan's friend Omid Scobie in his new book "Endgame", which hits the shelves on November 27, Angela Levin has warned the King and his eldest son William over their alleged plan to invite Prince Harry to celebrate Christmas with the royal family.

Harry and Meghan' biographer's new book has launched a fresh attack on the royal family. Scobie is known the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unofficial 'mouthpiece'.



Levin slammed the "mess" of the claims made both in the book and by the Sussex, asking King Charles and the royal family to get rid of the US-based couple.



Levin warned the 75-year-old monarch that any meeting with Harry would result in further leaks.



"It's worked out for Meghan, but does she want to come here to this country? Of course not. But does Harry? He said that he feels very sorry for his brother and his father because they're trapped. He doesn't want anything to do with it. So now he's suddenly swapped and he will forgive them and move on. The whole thing is just a mess," Levin told GB News.

"I hope that the King won't have them over because anything he said is going to be spilled out into books and magazines," she added.

The author went on expressing her shock over the claims, saying: "I wonder if it's his endgame, because I don't think anybody will want to speak to him afterwards. It's really nasty and unpleasant."



Presenter Nana Akua appeared to be agreed while sharing her own thoughts on the book, saying: "I hope nobody buys it. You know, just because I think some of these tell all memoirs, they're starting to have a shelf life and people think are going off the notion that somebody will do a tell all memoir about something like the Royal family. I've heard enough."



To which, Levin responded as saying: "I think people are fed up with the same old moaning. It's yet again moaning and moaning and moaning. And what he said about Catherine, that she's lazy and she's jealous of Meghan. This woman is not jealous of Meghan."

The excerpts of Scobie's book include claims of "small scale rivalry" between King Charles and the Prince of Wales.



The book also makes shocking revelations about the members of the royal family who allegedly made controversial comments about Meghan and Harry's eldest son Prince Archie's skin colour.

The author reportedly dubbed Princess Kate "lazy" and alleged her of being interested in "photo ops".