Meghan Markle desires to be in ‘spotlight’ amid plans of writing memoir

File Footage

Meghan Markle has shown a strong desire to be in the limelight following her potential plans of writing a memoir, a recent report claimed.

As per Fox News, royal expert Christopher Andersen shared that "Meghan must be chomping at the bit to, as they say, 'set the record straight'."



He further added that there is also that "insatiable desire" in Prince Harry and his wife to be in the spotlight and "get paid handsomely for it."



Earlier, the author also revealed that the royal family does not want another kid writing a book, full of bombshell revelations.

"The Royal Family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare. Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that," he said.

Earlier in October, several reports suggested that the Duchess of Sussex might write her side of the story in an explosive memoir.



Angela Levin told the Sky News Australia that Meghan’s reported memoir "could be moans and groans about how badly she was treated as a royal."



She added, "It would be another record like Prince Harry's but only more powerful."

