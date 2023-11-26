Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori's relationship in limbo

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been at the center of rumors and speculation regarding the status of their relationship.

The couple, who married in a private ceremony in December 2022, reportedly began experiencing difficulties in their relationship earlier this year.

Recent reports suggest that the couple is currently taking a break from their marriage.

According to sources close to the situation, Censori's friends have expressed concerns about her well-being and the dynamics of her relationship with West.

West, known for his outspoken nature and unpredictable behavior, has reportedly been controlling aspects of Censori's life, including her diet and clothing choices.

This has raised concerns among Censori's friends and family that she may be losing her sense of self in the relationship.

Despite the reported break, there have been signs that the couple may be attempting to reconcile.

West and Censori were recently seen together in Dubai, where they appeared to be on friendly terms. However, it remains unclear whether they will ultimately be able to resolve their differences.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s future

The future of West and Censori's relationship remains uncertain. Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman has made predictions about the couple's future together for the upcoming days, weeks, and months.

Carrying out a Tarot reading, Inbaal revealed that the "Tarot doesn't see a future for the stylish couple".

"The Princess of Cups card lets us know that Kanye is still not over the relationship and he has feelings for his lady, but he's the only one in the relationship with feelings," Inbaal said.

"The 5 of Swords Tarot card tells us that Bianca is absolutely out. She'll keep playing her part in the relationship if there's a benefit for her, but not because of love."