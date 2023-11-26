Sharon Osbourne takes ‘solid action’ against abusive men on her team

Sharon Osbourne asserted that she caught some of them 'abusing' younger staff members

Sharon Osbourne has had to dismiss men for 'exploiting' young women in her team.

The 71-year-old star claimed that over the years, she employed several men who showed an interest in her female employees, and she asserted that she caught some of them 'abusing' younger staff members.

She told The Mirror: 'The amount of men that have worked for me that have been looking for those young girls.

'One employee has worked for me for many years and the times I have fired men taking advantage of her, abusing her, and trying to ply her with drink.'

The former X Factor judge was then asked if she had ever had her own moment which could have been part of the #MeToo movement.

She insisted that never happened to her because she was 'too threatening' as a young woman.

She said: 'Never… I was too threatening. I've never wanted to be shown as vulnerable. When I started there were no other women managers in this genre.

'It's tough. That's why people go, 'She's so this, so that'. But you have to be, otherwise, people eat you up. It's survival.'

Meanwhile, Sharon has been married to Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, since 1982 and has Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and 38-year-old Jack with him.