King Charles, Prince William brewing ‘secret tensions’ amid fight for throne

Prince William and King Charles 'strengthened bond' after stepping up in royal roles

Prince William and King Charles may appear to be cordial on the front as the father-son duo have grown closer over the years, especially after the exit of Prince Harry.

The secret tensions between the current monarch and the future monarch were laid bare in royal author Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

Moreover, in an interview with The Times, Scobie explained that William is in “heir mode” which is resulting in the growing divide between the two.

Prince Harry’s estranged brother, William “knows his father’s reign is only transitional … and is acting accordingly,” Scobie wrote in his book.

Previously, an insider revealed to People Magazine that Charles and William have grown closer after stepping up in their royal duties.

“Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond,” the source said.

Previously, royal expert Christopher Andersen, has told Us Weekly, “They’ve had to put up this united front against Harry and Meghan.”

“They’ve been insulted by members of their own family. It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and I think that they kind of circled the wagon, so to speak. And they’ve come out of that with a stronger bond.”

However, in recent months, Charles and William have reportedly disagreed on where they stand on the matter of reconciliation.

Scobie noted that the “fact that [Charles] engaged in a conversation about it shows a lot more of a willingness to take some of these issues on than Prince William, for example, who has completely avoided talking to his brother whatsoever.”