'Hot-headed' Prince William views King Charles as 'acting' monarch

Prince William is said to be frustrated with his father King Charles’ squandering as well as his traditional approach to monarchy.

In recently leaked excerpts from Omid Scobie’s upcoming book, Endgame, it is alleged that the Prince of Wales views his dad as a “transitional monarch.”

Noting that the pair has “clashing approaches and opinions,” the author expressed: “Their views, their outlooks, are very different, and I can see that becoming an issue over the years ahead.”

Besides blasting Charles as a squander, Scobie also branded Kate Middleton a “pliable” Queen.

He also described the King-in-waiting as a “hot-headed company man” and an “heir increasingly comfortable with the Palace’s dirty tricks and the courtiers who dream them up”.

The leaked version of the book set for Tuesday release is being serialized in a French magazine.

Infamously known as the “mouthpiece” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Scobie has been alleged to be secretly in contact with the Sussexes to get insider details on the Royal Family.

Endgame is a self-proclaimed investigation into the current state of the British monarchy, comprising “an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family,” according to the synopsis.