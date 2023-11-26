Jamie Lynn Spears talks Britney Spears ‘fight’ on ‘I’m A Celebrity’

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears had a 'complicated upbringing'

Jamie Lynn Spears got candid on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! about her relationship with elder sister Britney Spears amid her apprehensions about publicly speaking about it.

The Zoey 101 alum, 32, shared that she learned her lesson following her public feud with the Grammy-winning popstar, 41, but admitted that her family “fights better than most.”

In the reality show, Jamie and Sam Thompson were having a conversation, when Sam asked, “Do Britney’s kids really like you? Are you like the cool aunt? Do you think she’s watching you on this?”

To which Jamie responded, “I can imagine she’d be worried about me here. I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily.”

Jamie also shared that she spoke to the Gimme More singer before going to Australia and Britney appeared concerned. “‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out,’” Jamie recalled.

“My crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Y’all get her the f–k out of there, right now!’ She’s a good big sister, she is.”

Jamie continued, “Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family’s fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

The Sweet Magnolias star went on to state that she and her sister had a “very complicated upbringing” and they both had to “deal with them in different ways.”

She added, “Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever… I’ve been the one person in her life - and she can say this - I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’"