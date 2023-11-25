‘I’m A Celeb’ watchers troll Jamie Lynn Spears for Britney Spears feud remarks

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears are reportedly estranged

Jamie Lynn Spears’ subtle mannerisms while addressing feud with elder sister Britney Spears did not go unnoticed by fans of reality show, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

During a discussion on Saturday’s show, the Zoey 101 alum, 32, played coy when fellow contestant Frankie Dettori chimed chimed in her interview with TV presenter Fred Sirieix, asking, “Is it true you don’t get on with [Britney] now?”

After a pause, the Sweet Magnolias star replied, “I love my sister.”

Fans appeared to have noticed the subtle dig at the Grammy-winning musician, with whom Jamie publicly had a falling out with in 2022, following the release of her memoir, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “‘Yeah I love my sister…’ I bet you do Jamie Lynn after hiring the woman who created her conservatorship as your business manager.”

Another chimed in, “Big Brother's bird noises would’ve had more personality than Jamie Lynn admitting to loving her sister ‘enthusiastically’”

Previously, a source told DailyMail that the Grammy-winning musician “banned Jamie Lynn from talking about her.” The singer told her younger sister to “for once, make her money without feeling the need to use her sister’s name to get a contract.”

Britney and Jamie have had a strained relationship despite sharing a close bond while they were growing up. The two are reportedly estranged.