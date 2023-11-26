50 Cent slams Diddy as he faces third lawsuit for rape

Diddy under fire: 50 Cent reacts to another sexual assault case

American rapper Diddy was recently targeted by 50 Cent through a social media post after a third lawsuit has been filed against him for both choking and raping an unidentified woman.

The In Da Club singer posted a photo of the accused artist alongside a news headline that announced his latest legal challenge.

A track called F*** You Tonight could be heard playing in the background – It’s not a coincidence that this was recorded by musicians The Notorious B.I.G. and R. Kelly, the latter of whom is currently serving time in prison for child pornography and minor enticing.

50 Cent selected some lyrics from the song and added them to the caption: “And another one, you must be used to me spending. And all the cheap wining and dining, told you and 5,4,3,2,1. And another one!”

This isn’t, however, the first instance that he has chosen to mock this particular celebrity amid an alleged sexual assault case. In another post made earlier, he shared an image of Diddy with ex-girlfriend Cassie at the MET Gala, overlaying a phrase that read, “If I text you this, it means I want my money by tomorrow,” which came after Cassie filed charges for abuse and rape during their decade-long relationship.