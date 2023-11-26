Celebration Tour : Madonna steps out in style as she leaves hotel in Milan

The singer faced setbacks when she had to cancel some dates due to a bacterial infection

Madonna showcased a casual look as she exited the Palazzo Parigi hotel in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.

The 65-year-old singer chose a laid-back ensemble, sporting a loose-fitting black T-shirt with a white patterned print.

She paired it with black trousers and matching boots for added height. Madonna completed her outfit with a black leather jacket, a coordinating cap, and stylish sunglasses. With her blonde locks styled into pigtails, the superstar embraced a relaxed yet chic appearance.

Madonna's current tour, the Celebration Tour, marks her 12th concert tour but is unique as it doesn't support a new album; instead, it revisits her past music.

Commencing on October 14 in London, the tour, celebrating Madonna's four-decade career, is scheduled to conclude on April 24 in Mexico City. Milan is among the recent stops, with upcoming performances planned in Berlin, Amsterdam, and London.

The singer faced setbacks when she had to cancel some dates due to a bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in June.