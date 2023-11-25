Kate Middleton teases Prince William with her holiday mood

Kate Middleton has seemingly pulled at Prince William's heartstrings as she showed off her true beauty during her latest outing after her dance moves went viral.

The Princess of Wales appeared getting into holiday mood as she spread some cheer on Friday, seemingly teasing her husband William with autumnal girl fashion.



The mother-of-three's face showed her excitement as she traded royal gowns and tiaras for trendy black knee-high heeled boots by and a crocodile embossed gold buckle belt.

Princess Kate, whose dance video making rounds on the internet, dropped jaws as she paired the fashionable pieces with a smart black turtleneck and a suede chocolate brown midi skirt.

To leave the onlookers in awe, she accented the outfit with stunning pink and gold earrings glammed up with a soft pink lip and subtle smokey eye. She wore her hair down in voluminous waves to elevate her look that might have left a mark on William's heart.

Kate's visit to Sebby Corner comes as part of her campaign Shaping Us, which she launched in January. The initiative aims to raise awareness of the critical importance of early childhood in shaping the adults we become.



Kate Middleton's outing seemingly left William tentalising as he might be thinking to accompany his sweet wife who's viral dance moves have already create a buzz on social media.

